PM Modi extends best wishes to MK Stalin on his 73rd birthday, praying for long life and good health

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on the occasion of his 73rd birthday, praying for his long life and good health.

In a message posted on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Best wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long life and good health.”

The greeting quickly drew attention across political circles, with leaders from various parties echoing similar sentiments.

Chief Minister Stalin began his birthday on a solemn note by paying floral tributes at the memorials of former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and his father, M. Karunanidhi, at Marina Beach. He also visited Periyar Thidal to offer homage at the memorial of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, reaffirming his party’s ideological roots in the Dravidian movement.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin took to X and posted his birthday pledge, saying, "In our Tamil race's journey toward our ideals, our feet must not stray from the path; our heads must not bow to anyone or for anything! We must all unite and shatter the encircling conspiracies with our intellect. For this, I will dedicate myself even more fully. This is my birthday pledge!"

He said that he has been serving the nation and its people, "fulfilling my life's duty through action".

With Tamil Nadu heading into an election year, the birthday celebrations have assumed political significance.

DMK leaders described the day as an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to social justice, inclusive development, and welfare-oriented governance under CM Stalin’s leadership.

Party cadres across the state organised public meetings, community outreach programmes, and social media campaigns highlighting the government’s flagship schemes.

While political rivalries remain sharp in the state, the Prime Minister’s public greeting underscored the conventions of democratic courtesy. As CM Stalin marked another year in public life, the celebrations reflected both personal milestones and the evolving political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/dpb