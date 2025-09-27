PM Modi expresses grief over stampede in TN's Karur as death toll rises to 36

Karur, Sep 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, expressed his condolences over the stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur during a political rally held by actor-turned-politician Vijay on the same day, which has left the state in deep sorrow.

At least 36 people lost their lives and around 58 injured after a stampede broke out in the dense crowd gathered to hear Vijay speak at the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally.

Several of the injured persons, including three children who remain in the intensive care unit, are being treated at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital, where the atmosphere has been described as "war-like" by local officials.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his grief over the tragedy, saying, "My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time and praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also conveyed deep sorrow and directed immediate relief and rescue operations.

Senior Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Ma Subramanian were rushed to Karur to oversee support measures for victims' families and coordinate medical care.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order), Davidson Devasirvatham, reached the site to supervise the situation.

Chief Minister Stalin is scheduled to visit Karur early Sunday morning to meet the injured and review safety arrangements for future events.

Eyewitnesses said panic swept through the tightly packed venue when a section of the crowd surged forward, leading to people fainting and falling.

Ambulances faced delays reaching the site as volunteers and police worked frantically to shift the injured to hospitals.

Vijay, visibly shaken, paused his address and appealed to the police and volunteers to help after a child was reported missing during the chaos.

The incident has triggered a debate on crowd control and safety measures at large public gatherings in Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify lapses in planning and management that may have contributed to the deadly stampede.

The Karur tragedy is among the worst rally-related disasters in recent memory, prompting urgent calls for stronger safety protocols and better crowd management at political and public events.

--IANS

aal/khz