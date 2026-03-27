‘PM Modi dedicated to people’: Giriraj Singh on excise cut; flays Oppn for being ‘irresponsible’

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Centre on Friday slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, bringing central taxes on petrol down to Rs 3 per litre and making diesel duty-free. The move, aimed at providing relief to consumers amid rising global fuel prices, was praised by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who also took a swipe at opposition leaders.

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“This is a government that respects the Constitution. PM Narendra Modi is dedicated to the people of the country, that is the essence of his approach… Unfortunately, the situation in Bengal reflects the same issue, where the state government and all non-NDA governments are failing to support the people even in such critical times,” Giriraj Singh told IANS.

He further targeted the opposition, saying: "These people from the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, Rahul and company, and the opposition are spreading misinformation in a way that no well-wisher of the country would. The world knows that we import fuel, and this is all under PM Narendra Modi’s management. Under this management, PM Narendra Modi has clarified the status of petrol and diesel supply for several days, yet the opposition is spreading rumours. No person who is positive towards the country would ever do such things. What people like Rahul and Akhilesh Yadav are doing is irresponsible.”

Industry experts, however, caution that the excise duty reduction may not fully translate into lower prices at petrol pumps, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) may absorb much of the cut to offset heavy losses on sales.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned that the government could hike petrol, diesel, and LPG prices post-Assembly elections. He cited a weakening rupee and rising industrial fuel costs as triggers for imminent inflation.

Gandhi said production and transport costs will rise, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be hit hardest, and foreign investment outflows could pressure the stock market. He accused the government of offering only rhetoric while households bear the burden of economic mismanagement.

The duty cut comes amid rising global crude prices and mounting domestic inflationary pressures, making fuel affordability a key political and economic issue.

--IANS

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