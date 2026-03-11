PM Modi courts fishers at Dheevara Sabha celebrations, hails community’s role in Kerala’s growth

Kochi, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday used the golden jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Dheevara Sabha in Kochi to praise the fisher community and highlight the Centre’s initiatives aimed at strengthening the fisheries sector, in what is widely seen as an outreach to a politically-influential coastal population in the state.

PM Modi is in Kochi for a few hours today and this was his first programme of the day.

Addressing a large gathering at the event marking the organisation’s 50th anniversary, PM Modi described the occasion as a “historic day” for a body that has “worked tirelessly for the uplift of fisher folk.”

Responding to remarks by Sabha president V. Dinakaran that the Prime Minister had come to bless the community, PM Modi said he had actually come to seek their blessings.

Dinakaran, a two-time former Congress MLA who joined the BJP last year, heads the organisation representing a large section of Kerala’s fishing community.

The Kerala Dheevara Sabha represents a fisher folk population estimated at nearly 2.5 million, across the state, with a strong presence in around 45 Assembly constituencies, making the community a significant electoral force in Kerala politics.

PM Modi said the community had a proud legacy of protecting the country’s coastal wealth and traditions, noting that their work reflects the cultural ethos of respecting water bodies as a form of 'Mother Nature.'

He also paid tribute to spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi for her humanitarian work.

Recalling the devastating floods that struck Kerala in recent years, the Prime Minister said fisher folk had come forward in large numbers to rescue stranded residents, adding that the nation remains indebted to them for their courage and service.

Highlighting the Centre’s initiatives for the fisheries sector, he said the National Democratic Alliance government had created a separate ministry to strengthen the “blue economy.”

He said projects worth about Rs 1,400 crore have been earmarked for Kerala’s fisher folk under various schemes.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the National Fisheries Digital Platform aimed at integrating activities in the sector, satellite-based navigation support for fishing boats with thousands of transponders, and the development of nine modern integrated coastal villages in Kerala.

Modernisation of fishing harbours, along with facilities such as ice plants, is also being carried out with Central funding, he said.

Stressing that fisheries is no longer a purely traditional industry, PM Modi said the sector is increasingly embracing modern technology and innovation.

Schemes such as Sagar Mitra, he added, are designed to ensure that the benefits of this transformation reach fisher folk households.

“The strength of the Dheevara Sabha is visible today itself,” the Prime Minister said, referring to the large turnout at the event.

He expressed confidence that the community’s contribution would continue to drive Kerala’s economic and social progress.

