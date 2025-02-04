PM Modi Congratulates Bart De Wever on Becoming Belgium's Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Bart De Wever on assuming office. He also expressed his eagerness to work closely with De Wever to strengthen the relationship between India and Belgium, while also enhancing collaboration on global issues.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever on assuming office. I look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Belgium ties and enhance our collaboration on global matters. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead."

Notably, Bart De Wever was sworn in as Belgium's new prime minister following months of painstaking negotiations to form a coalition that moves the country further to the right, Euro News reported. On Monday, Bart De Wever took the oath to lead the country in front of King Philippe.

Over seven months after the June 2024 parliamentary elections, political negotiations led to the establishment of a coalition government under the leadership of nationalist Bart De Wever.

Belgium was among the first European countries to establish diplomatic relations with independent India in September 1947. The close bilateral relationship between both nations is based on shared commonalities and commitment to the rule of law, federalism and pluralism. Belgium supports India's aspiration for permanent membership of the UNSC, according to the Embassy of India in Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union.

India and Belgium cooperate in the field of Science and Technology under the framework of an MoU signed during the visit of the Belgian PM to India in November 2006. A Joint Committee on S&T was established based on the agreement.

An MoU for cooperation in the field of Renewable Energy between India and Belgium (Federal/ Regional level for Energy) was signed on 29 September 2015. The 3rd meeting of the Joint Working Group on Renewable Energy was held virtually on 28 Oct 2021. (ANI)