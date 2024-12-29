PM Modi Celebrates Raj Kapoor's Legacy and Indian Cinema's Global Soft Power in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praises on the legendary Indian film actor Raj Kapoor saying that he introduced the world to the soft power of India through films.

The Prime Minister said that the nation is celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of many personalities in the film and entertainment industry, who have strengthened the feeling of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" throughout their life.

Praising celebrated singer Mohammad Rafi's voice, PM Modi said his voice was "magical" and touched every heart, adding that the young generations continue to listen to him with the same passion.

Addressing the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "I would also like to congratulate the film and entertainment industry for strengthening the feeling of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. In 2024, we are celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of many personalities of this field. These celebrities have given global recognition to Indian cinema. Raj Kapoor was one of them. Raj Kapoor ji introduced the world to the soft power of India through films. Rafi Sahab's voice had that magic which touched every heart. Be it devotional songs or romantic songs, sad songs, he brought every emotion alive with his voice."

"Today, the young generation listens to his songs with the same passion. This is the identity of timeless art. Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu has taken Telugu cinema to new heights. His films presented Indian traditions and values very well. Tapan Sinha ji's films gave a new vision to the society..." he added.

The Prime Minister further announced that an animation series called "KTB-Bharat Hain Hum" will be aired on Doordarshan and OTT platforms every Sunday at 10.30 am, which will showcase the stories of unsung heroes of freedom struggle.

"You might be aware of the favourite animation series of children called KTB-Bharat Hain Hum and now its 2nd season is also out. KTB means Krish, Trish and Baltiboy. These three animation characters tell us about those heroes and bravehearts; men and women associated with the Indian freedom struggle who are not discussed much. Recently, it's season 2 was launched in the International Film Festival Season in Goa," PM Modi said.

He added, "The special thing is that this series is available in not only Indian languages but in foreign languages also. It can be watched on Doordarshan as well as on OTT platforms. Do listen to the 'Bharat Hai Hum' radio series featuring Krish, Trish and Baltiboy on the Akashvani network in 12 languages. Every Sunday at 10.30 am."

PM Modi further said that the film and entertainment industry is not only contributing towards the country's progress but is also taking the economy to newer heights.

He said, "The popularity of our Indian TV shows and serials shows the potential of Indian creative industry. This industry is not only extensively contributing towards the country's progress but is also taking our economy to new heights. Our film and entertainment industry is massive. Creative content is being made in many Indian languages."

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Notably, today's address was the last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for this year.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centers of All India Radio. (ANI)