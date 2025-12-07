PM Modi calls for contribution to Armed Forces Flag Day fund; hails their devotion to nation

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to the armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day and hailed their devotion to the nation.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', PM Modi lauded the armed forces for their unwavering courage, discipline, resolve and spirit to shield the nation.

He also called for donating to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, we express our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women who protect our nation with unwavering courage. Their discipline, resolve and spirit shield our people and strengthen our nation. Their commitment stands as a powerful example of duty, discipline and devotion to our nation. Let us also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund," his post on X read.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to the Indian Armed Forces and lauded their valour and sacrifices for the country.

In a post on X, he said, "On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Their courage safeguards our nation, and their selfless service reminds us of a debt we can never repay. I urge everyone to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Your support honours their dedication and strengthens those who protect us."

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also extended greetings to all Indian Armed Forces soldiers, veterans and Veer Naris, acknowledging their resolute service, indomitable spirit and enduring contributions to India's defence preparedness and national security.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth took to social media and hailed the Indian Armed Forces.

He also called on the countrymen to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

India has been celebrating Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7 since 1949, to honour the martyrs and soldiers who valiantly fought and continue to fight to safeguard the country's honour.

This day is celebrated to express national solidarity and raise funds for the welfare of war-disabled soldiers, Veer Naris, and their dependents through donations.

