PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding 'productive and successful' 5-nation tour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in India on Thursday morning after wrapping up a highly productive and successful five-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi's five-nation visit was a "productive and successful" tour.

PM Modi has reached a significant milestone in his diplomatic journey, having now delivered 17 speeches to foreign Parliaments, matching the cumulative record of all Congress Prime Ministers before him.

This achievement was marked by his recent addresses in Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, and Namibia during a five-nation tour in the first week of July 2025.

This level of global engagement highlights PM Modi's position as one of the most active Indian leaders on the international stage.

For comparison, former Prime Ministers from the Congress party collectively reached the same number over several decades: Manmohan Singh with seven, Indira Gandhi with four, Jawaharlal Nehru with three, Rajiv Gandhi with two, and P.V. Narasimha Rao with one.

PM Modi has equalled that tally in just over a decade, signalling a shift in India's diplomatic approach. His recent tour underscores not only India's renewed connections with nations in Africa and the Caribbean but also the resonance of its voice among the Global South.

In Ghana, PM Modi was awarded the Order of the Star of Ghana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 30 years.

Later, Brazil conferred its highest honour -- the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross -- on Prime Minister Modi. Last Friday, Prime Minister Modi became the first foreign leader to be conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago', the highest civilian award of the Caribbean nation, during his two-day visit to Port of Spain.

He was also conferred with Namibia's highest civilian honour, 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis'.

This is the 27th global honour for PM Modi, the fourth during the ongoing five-nation visit and the second in less than 24 hours.

In Trinidad & Tobago, he addressed Parliament during celebrations marking 180 years of Indian arrival, referencing India's enduring support for fellow developing nations.

In Trinidad & Tobago, he stood before a Speaker's Chair gifted by India in 1968, calling it a reminder of friendship that has stood the test of time.

Namibia's Parliament gave him a standing ovation as he spoke of democratic values, technological partnerships, and shared aspirations in health and digital infrastructure. Over the years, PM Modi has addressed a diverse set of legislative bodies.

In Namibia, chants of "Modi, Modi" filled the Parliament chamber as he received the country's highest civilian honour. This landmark achievement isn't just a personal accolade; it is a reflection of India's evolving presence in global diplomacy.

As the country prepares to lead the BRICS bloc in 2026 and strengthens strategic ties across regions, its message of partnership and progress is resonating louder than ever.

--IANS