PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid for Kin of 12 Dead in Mandsaur Accident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of each of the 12 people who lost their lives in an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on X that PM Modi had offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the swift recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 was also announced for those who got injured.

The post of the PMO read, " Saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000:PM"

The speeding van plunged into the well after hitting a bike in the Mandsaur district on Sunday, leaving 12 persons, including a biker and a rescuer, dead, police have said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed his grief over the loss of 12 lives in the Mandsaur accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

In a post on X, the CM Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to those with minor injuries, from the CM's discretionary fund.

"Sad news has been received about the untimely death of twelve people due to a car falling into a deep well in a horrific road accident in Narayangarh police station area of Mandsaur district," Yadav stated.

The local administration carried out rescue operations, and the injured were admitted to the nearest hospital, CM Yadav wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant peace to the souls. In this hour of grief, I pray that the family members find the strength to bear this immense loss. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Anand said, "In an incident in the Narayangarh Police Station area, a van fell into a well, and there were a total of 14 people in the van. A person who went for rescue also lost his life. The van had first hit a motorcycle, and the rider also died."

According to the SP, four people were successfully rescued from the well, but unfortunately, 12 people lost their lives, 11 in the well and one on the road.

"All of the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem, and some of the post-mortems have already been completed. The legal proceedings regarding the case are also being ensured," SP Anand added.

In a remarkable act of bravery, Manohar, a local villager, descended into the well to attempt a rescue. He saved six people, including two children, but tragically lost his own life in the process. His body has also been recovered, police said.

SP Anand expressed sympathy for the victims' families, saying, "This is an extremely heart-wrenching incident, and we express our deepest sympathy to the affected families. All necessary legal actions are being carried out." (ANI)