PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Mahatma Phule on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary.

Taking to social media, X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Respectful tribute to Mahatma Phule, a true servant of humanity, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and deprived sections of society. His invaluable contribution to the country will continue to inspire every generation."

The prime minister called Mahatma Jyotirao Phule a true servant of humanity who dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and deprived sections of society.

In a post, Amit Shah wrote, "Tributes to the great social reformer, educationist and thinker Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ji on his birth anniversary. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who was committed throughout his life to the empowerment of the deprived and backward people of the country, became the pioneer of women's education in modern India. Through the establishment of 'Satyashodhak Samaj', he did remarkable work towards making the society free from evils. The life of the Mahatma, who laid the foundation of social change through education, equality and justice, is exemplary."

Humble greetings to social reformer, educationist and thinker Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, who dedicated his entire life to the empowerment of the deprived and marginalized people of the country, became the pioneer of women's education in modern India. By establishing 'Satyashodhak Samaj' he did remarkable work to free the society from evils. The life of Mahatma Jyotiba Phuleji, who brought about social change through education, equality and justice, is exemplary," the post reads.

Amit Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule while remembering his remarkable work to free society from evil, also by establishing 'Satyashodhak Samaj'.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed.

He along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes.

Phule is regarded as an important figure in Maharashtra's social reform movement. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India. (ANI)