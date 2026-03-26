Plea in SC against anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Spiritual leader Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the anticipatory bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Giri in connection with a child sexual abuse complaint registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

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As per the case details reflected on the official website, a Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed on Thursday before the apex court seeking cancellation of the relief granted to the accused.

The SLP prays to set aside the order of the Allahabad High Court, which granted pre-arrest bail to the Hindu seer and his co-accused in connection with a case registered at the Jhunsi Police Station in Prayagraj under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Granting relief, the Allahabad High Court, in its March 25 order, had said that "considering the above factual matrix and without expressing any opinion on its merits, a case for grant of anticipatory bail is made out".

A single-judge bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha also directed that in the event of arrest, the accused be released on anticipatory bail upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties each, subject to conditions, including cooperation with the investigation and non-interference with witnesses.

The relief order had recorded several inconsistencies in the prosecution case, including delay in lodging the complaint and contradictions in the statements of the alleged victims regarding the place and timing of the incidents.

The Allahabad High Court recorded several inconsistencies in the prosecution case, including delay in lodging the complaint and contradictions in the statements of the alleged victims regarding the place and timing of the incidents.

It said that the first informant, who claims to be the guardian of the victims, received information about the alleged offence on January 18, 2026, but reported it to the police only after a delay of six days, citing his engagement in "pooja/yagya".

Significantly, Justice Sinha had also restrained the applicants, victims and the first informant from giving media interviews during the pendency of investigation and trial.

The case stems from allegations of sexual abuse of minors under the POCSO Act, based on a complaint filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari, following which a Special POCSO court had directed registration of an FIR in February this year.

Earlier, on February 27, the Allahabad High Court had granted interim protection from arrest to Swami Avimukteshwaranand and directed them to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

During the proceedings, the accused had claimed false implication, saying that there were inconsistencies in the statements of the alleged victims, delay in lodging the complaint, and absence of corroborative medical evidence.

Opposing the plea, the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant said that the allegations were serious in nature and custodial interrogation was necessary, while also expressing apprehension that the accused could influence witnesses.

Opposing the plea, the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant added that the allegations were serious in nature and custodial interrogation was necessary, while also expressing apprehension that the accused could influence witnesses.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand appeared politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing the image of a prominent Hindu seer.

He alleged the move was driven by malice following the controversy during the Magh Mela and warned that such actions could deepen tensions in Uttar Pradesh, especially ahead of elections, while eroding public trust in the administration.

--IANS

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