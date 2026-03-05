Plaques on govt buildings to carry only elected representatives' names: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, while giving a directive during Question Hour in the House, said that only the names of elected public representatives should be written on plaques during the inauguration of all government buildings, irrespective of their party affiliation.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar was responding to supplementary questions raised by MLA Shatrughan Gautam during the Question Hour on Thursday.

He said that as per the rules, only the names of elected public representatives -- from Members of Parliament to Sarpanches -- should be written on plaques installed on government buildings.

He added that if this rule is violated in the future, action will be taken against the responsible officials and employees.

The Minister told the state Assembly that the construction work of the Maternal and Child Care Unit at Kekri District Hospital is almost complete and the facility is ready for inauguration.

He said on Thursday that an inquiry will be conducted regarding the earlier inauguration of the unit before the completion of construction and the illegal inscription of names on the plaques.

He also added that illegal inscriptions on buildings at other medical institutions across the state will be removed.

Minister Khimsar alleged that the previous Congress-led state government hurriedly inaugurated the incomplete building of the Maternal and Child Care Unit at Kekri District Hospital just three days before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct on September 30, 2023.

He also said that names other than those of elected representatives were inscribed on the plaque, and the department had not even granted permission for the inauguration.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original query raised by MLA Gautam, the Minister added that administrative approval of Rs 3396.81 lakh was issued under the National Health Mission Programme Implementation Plan 2021–2022 for the construction of a 100-bed Maternal and Child Care Unit at Kekri District Hospital.

He said that following this approval, a tender dated August 17, 2021, was issued for the construction work.

Copies of the tender and the work order were laid on the table of the House.

He also added that the process of transferring the facility will begin after the construction of the Maternal and Child Health Unit at Kekri District Hospital is fully completed.

Since the building construction is still incomplete, the Medical and Health Department has not formally inaugurated the facility.

As the earlier inauguration was not carried out under any departmental approval or process, no action is currently being considered against any officer or employee.

--IANS

arc/khz