Piyush Goyal Slams Opposition Over Criticism of Bihar's Union Budget Allocations

New Delhi: Union Industry and Supply Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hit out at opposition parties over their remarks regarding announcements made for Bihar in the 2025 Union Budget, accusing them of being "jealous" of the development the state is receiving. He demanded that the opposition clarify whether they want Bihar to develop or not.

"The people in the opposition want injustice to happen to Bihar. They are jealous because the people of Bihar have received many gifts for the state's development. The opposition must clarify their objections. Are they unhappy with development in Bihar? Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in 2014 that the government policy would be 'look east, act east'. Till the time eastern states and northeastern states aren't' developed, the country will not be developed," Goyal told reporters outside the Parliament.

Reiterating the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the development of eastern and northeastern states has been the policy of the Modi government since 2014.

Speaking on the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goyal said that the budget was sensible and pushed for development. Highlighting the relief for the middle class, the minister said that encouragement to the manufacturing sector will increase employment opportunities.

"(The budget) is very sensible and pushes for development. There is relief to the middle class. Encouragement to the manufacturing sector in order to increase employment opportunities. Many facilities for farmers. In a way, this budget encourages jobs, manufacturing (sector), farmers, middle class and everyone else to contribute to Viksit Bharat (mission)," Goyal said.

He asserted that the country was making efforts to strengthen its economic foundations by keeping the target for fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). This budget also extends the benefits of Jan Arogya scheme to gig workers, he added.

"By keeping the (target) for fiscal deficit at 4.4 (per cent of the gross domestic product), we have given a message to the world that India is making efforts to strengthen its economic foundations. The manufacturing sector will get a boost as the customs duties and import duties will be reduced. People will get cheaper medicines. The benefits for Jan Arogya Suvidha will be extended to gig workers (or contractual workers)," Goyal said.

Moreover, the budget also promotes nuclear power plants, which would reduce pollution and stabilise the grid system in the country, the Union Minister said.

"It is a very balanced budget. It has continuity and strategic thinking. The world will watch India promoting renewable energy through nuclear power plants that will also help stabilise our grid system and reduce pollution," Goyal added.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several sops for Bihar where assembly polls are due towards the end of this year.

She announced that Greenfield airports will be felicitated in Bihar in addition to the expansion of the capacity of the Patna Airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta.

Sitharaman said, "Greenfield airports will be felicitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state. These will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta."

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

The Finance Minister also announced the establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar to provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire eastern region. (ANI)