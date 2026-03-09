Piyush Goyal calls Rahul Gandhi a 'failed LoP’, accuses Cong of avoiding debate

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday sharply criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a “failed LoP” and alleging that the Congress has become “directionless” under his leadership.

Read More

Goyal also targeted the Congress-led Opposition alliance for repeatedly disrupting the proceedings of the House after bringing a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

He questioned the Opposition’s conduct, particularly its demand for a discussion on the West Asia conflict at a time when a debate on the no-confidence motion against the Speaker had already been scheduled.

“It is very unfortunate that the Indian National Congress is running away from the debate. At the insistence of Congress, the notice against the Speaker was admitted. After discussing it with them, it was decided that it would be discussed today. However, they brought another motion,” Goyal told reporters while speaking on the developments in Parliament.

The Union Minister further alleged that the Congress party neither understands parliamentary procedures nor respects constitutional norms.

“The Congress party neither understands any parliamentary procedure nor do they respect the Constitution,” Goyal said while criticising the party’s approach inside the House.

He also claimed that since Rahul Gandhi assumed the position of LoP in the Lok Sabha, the functioning of Parliament has been repeatedly disrupted due to what he described as pre-planned tactics by the Congress.

“Since Rahul Gandhi became the Leader of Opposition, he has lost all desire to run Parliament. He comes with a pre-planned strategy. Bringing placards, disturbing the proceedings, wasting Parliament’s time on baseless topics, etc,” Goyal said.

The minister further alleged that members of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc were attempting to avoid the debate and suggested that there were signs of internal differences within the alliance.

“Rahul Gandhi is a failed LoP. He neither understands the Constitution nor is he interested in understanding the parliamentary process, procedure, or rulebook. The way he works makes it clear that Congress is a directionless, completely failed Opposition party. I believe his allies, the DMK and TMC, have understood this, and that is why they abandoned Congress in today’s debate,” he added.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also criticised the Congress while speaking to reporters, accusing the party of undermining parliamentary norms and turning the proceedings of Parliament into what he described as a spectacle.

“The Congress thinks it can turn Parliament into a joke. There are no rules, no propriety, no standards being followed. You have brought a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, which is a very rare occurrence. The Speaker, maintaining full dignity of the post, even accepted an urgent proposal despite there being no legal requirement to do so, and yet he is not presiding over the House,” Prasad said.

He also stated that the ruling party was prepared for a discussion, but accused the Congress of leaving Parliament and avoiding the debate.

“We are ready for a debate, but they have left the Parliament and are not ready to hold any discussion. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress does not care about the Constitution, the parliamentary tradition or procedure,” he said.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also weighed in on the issue and spoke about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying he has long upheld parliamentary traditions.

“It is my great honour that Om Birla and I have worked together in the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is someone who believes in and follows parliamentary traditions,” Sharma said.

He further alleged that the motion brought by the Opposition was aimed at diverting attention from meaningful discussions in the House.

“The motion has been brought to distract the House from a productive discussion. They just want to waste time,” he added.

--IANS

sd/rad