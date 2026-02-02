‘Pilot changed at last moment’: Cong, Shiv Sena UBT cast doubts on Ajit Pawar’s death; BJP hits back

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Giving a new twist to the unfortunate and tragic demise of Ajit Pawar, the dada of Maharashtra politics, a couple of leaders from Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) cast fresh doubts over the plane crash that killed all five people onboard, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Read More

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that more than 80 per cent people of Maharashtra felt that there was something suspicious in the plane accident.

Further, smelling a rat in the plane crash, he questioned the reason behind the last-minute replacement of the ill-fated plane’s pilot, while Shiv Sena UBT’s Sanjay Raut raised suspicion, claiming that Pawar junior was under pressure within the MahaYuti alliance over his plans to merge both NCP factions - one led by him and the other led by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, speaking to the media, said, "Around 80 per cent of people in Maharashtra feel that something is suspicious in this incident. Orders to change the pilot came at the last moment. Now, another issue has come up: there were six passengers on board, but only five bodies were recovered. When such questions arise, I believe an impartial probe is necessary. A CID inquiry alone will not achieve anything.”

Earlier, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut claimed that Ajit Dada wanted to reunite both factions, and it was the BJP which was threatening him with irrigation scam files if the latter treaded that path.

“He died mysteriously, within days of charting a return to his roots,” he added, demanding a full-scale probe into his demise.

The BJP was quick to reject "baseless and unsubstantiated" allegations of the Congress-led alliance and decried the move to exploit someone’s death for furthering one’s own political interests.

Chitra Wagh, BJP MLC in Maharashtra, lashed out at the ‘reckless and unfounded’ claims and rejected claims that there was any pressure on Ajit Pawar from the ruling alliance.

Notably, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was the first leader to stir controversy over Ajit Pawar’s death, claiming that he was ready to leave the BJP, and within a few days, this deadly mishap occurred.

--IANS

mr/uk