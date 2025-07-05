‘Personal attacks are unacceptable’: Shekhawat to Gehlot

Jaipur, July 5 (IANS) Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday responded to recent statements made by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, asserting that while ideological differences are natural in politics, personal attacks are unacceptable.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House, Shekhawat expressed deep displeasure over Gehlot’s remarks involving his late mother.

“The serious allegations made by Ashok Gehlot against my late mother, right here in this Circuit House, are not only completely baseless but also highly condemnable,” he said.

He added that Ashok Gehlot has now stooped to petty politics and is sending him indirect messages through the media.

“This is not just a political matter - it is about my family’s honour and dignity,” he said.

Responding to allegations by the Congress party that the BJP is attempting to tamper with the Constitution, Shekhawat said that the Congress should first examine its own record.

“Who can forget former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s controversial statement about giving minorities the ‘first right’ on resources?” he said.

On the topic of the Emergency, Shekhawat also reacted to Gehlot’s comments. “Will the victims of forced sterilisation ever forget that cruelty? Were they at fault for being subjected to such inhuman treatment? This is not something that can simply be forgiven.”

The Union Minister accused the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of undermining democracy during the Emergency solely to cling to power.

“India achieved independence after centuries of struggle and sacrifice. Our Constitution, implemented in 1950, is among the most vibrant and progressive in the world, granting freedom of expression to every citizen,” he said.

The Union Minister added that during the Emergency, thousands were imprisoned, the press was gagged, and even the judiciary was silenced.

“Journalists were jailed and dissent was crushed,” he added.

Shekhawat emphasised that the people’s movements post-independence, especially the 1977 mass protests, played a crucial role in restoring democracy.

“Those who once throttled press freedom now talk about media independence. The BJP is working to raise public awareness so that such constitutional attacks never happen again,” he claimed.

--IANS

arc/dan