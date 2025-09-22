'People's wish fulfilled by PM Modi', Chirag Paswan slams Cong over GST ‘politics’

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Navratri, while voicing strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rollout of GST 2.0, the government’s most significant tax reform since the introduction of GST in 2017.

Speaking to reporters Paswan praised the new simplified tax structure, calling it a fulfilment of a long-standing public demand.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Navratri to all Indians and to all people of Bihar. These are the days of devotion to Mata Rani, and we pray for her grace and blessings to always remain with us, fulfilling everyone’s wishes. But I must say that with Mata Rani’s blessings, one major wish of all citizens has already been fulfilled by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi...”

GST 2.0, which came into effect on Monday, simplifies the previous multi-slab structure into two main slabs, 5 per cent and 18 per cent, making over 375 essential and consumer items cheaper. It’s being promoted as part of a nationwide 'GST Savings Festival', especially targeting middle-class households and small businesses.

Responding sharply to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s attack on the government over GST, Paswan questioned the party’s political consistency and motives.

“What exactly do they want to do? Increase inflation, raise GST? I don’t understand the opposition’s stance. Why do you think it was not right? Why did your Chief Ministers from your ruling states give approval? Why are you doing politics on everything?”

Kharge had earlier posted on X, criticising the new GST reforms and accusing the Modi government of collecting Rs 55 lakh crore through “Gabbar Singh Tax” over the last eight years, while now trying to win public favour with a “Rs 2.5 lakh crore savings festival”.

Paswan dismissed the attack as “confused” and “misleading”, suggesting that Congress had supported GST reforms at the state level but was now politicising a move that would benefit millions.

“It’s surprising that even after being part of the GST Council and approving reforms, they still resort to false narratives,” Paswan said.

With festival season underway and GST 2.0 promising price relief, the BJP is making a concerted effort to highlight the reform as a people-first policy, while the opposition accuses the government of short-term populism.

As both sides gear up for state elections, tax reform has once again become a political flashpoint, one that blends economic policy with electoral messaging.

