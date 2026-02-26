People trust BJP for performance, development in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Feb 26 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that working for the welfare of the people remains the core objective of his government, asserting that citizens repose their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its performance and development-oriented governance.

Addressing a programme after inaugurating Viksit Bharat-Viksit Tripura at Children’s Park in Agartala, the Chief Minister said the present state government is committed to inclusive development, ensuring progress for people from all sections of society.

Saha also expressed confidence that India’s economy would emerge as the world’s third largest by 2030, driven by sustained reforms and strong leadership.

Recalling that India will complete 100 years of Independence in 2047, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by that milestone year.

“Across the country, everyone is working together to achieve this goal. People have immense confidence in the Prime Minister’s vision. Tripura is an integral part of a developed India, and we have already secured the fifth position among 28 states in preparing the roadmap for a developed Tripura. Work in this direction has already begun,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of national security, Dr Saha said that a strong defence framework is essential for peaceful development.

“India has never been an aggressor. A substantial allocation has been made for defence in this year’s budget. Peace enables development, and for that we must strengthen infrastructure, improve socio-economic conditions and work towards initiatives like creating Lakhpati Didis. Collective effort will help realise the Prime Minister’s dream,” he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated that people want the BJP and the Prime Minister for their focus on work and development.

He also highlighted that Tripura on Thursday has launched the State Innovation Mission for the first time in the country, with support from NITI Aayog, to foster innovation and creative thinking.

“The government will extend all possible support to ensure the success of this mission,” he said.

CM Saha further noted that the government is actively preserving the cultural heritage of all communities, with special emphasis on tourism development, including religious tourism.

He added that the law and order situation in the state has improved significantly, enabling a conducive environment for growth. Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya and Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar were among those present at the event.

