People started panicking due to massive crowd: Nalanda stampede victims narrate ordeal

Nalanda, March 31 (IANS) The affected families of the Nalanda stampede narrated their ordeal and expressed distress as seven people lost their lives in the tragedy on Tuesday.

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A stampede broke out during prayers at Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda on Tuesday, leaving seven people dead and one seriously injured, police confirmed.

Temple priest Guttu Singhwah, speaking to IANS, said, "There was such a massive crowd that people had no space to go inside. Due to the crowd, the blood pressure of some people dropped. People started panicking then. We tried to help some of them and calm the situation, but till then several were injured."

"We waited for the ambulance, but it arrived quite late. We want to ask the administration and the government why there was a delay in the ambulance. If it had arrived a bit earlier, the situation would have been different," he added.

A family member of the injured, speaking to IANS, said, "We received a call that a stampede had broken out in the temple. Our relatives rushed immediately in a vehicle. My mother, cousin, sister and uncle were here, and they are all injured. Currently, seven people have been declared dead."

"People had gone to offer prayers at Maa Sheetla when a stampede occurred. Around seven people have died… my sister-in-law has also passed away," a family member of a deceased, visibly emotional, said.

Upon learning about the incident, police officials, together with residents, hurried to the location and initiated relief and rescue efforts. Images from the scene depicted numerous devotees assembled within the temple grounds.

Rescue officials reached the site and are carrying out relief operations.

Injured individuals are being sent to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Police are on the site and are trying to determine the cause of the stampede.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the loss of lives and assured that all the necessary assistance would be provided to those affected.

--IANS

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