'People recognise those who defame the nation for politics': Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde slams Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Amid the rising international tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the US, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Thursday, launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of tarnishing India's image on global platforms.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister assured citizens that the Central government is closely monitoring the global situation to prevent any shortage of fuel or gas in the country.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally overseeing the situation.

The Centre and the state are working in coordination to ensure citizens face no hardships due to international conflicts, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He urged the people not to fall prey to rumours regarding fuel shortages.

"To manage stocks effectively, authorities have clarified the current supply schedule. In rural areas, supply will be regulated every 45 days. In urban areas, regular supply is maintained every 25 days. To prevent hoarding and black marketing, Tehsildar offices across various districts have deployed special task forces. These teams are conducting surprise inspections of gas agencies and godowns to verify connection numbers and physical stock levels. While commercial distribution remains temporarily halted, domestic supply remains smooth," he said.

Taking a direct swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde remarked that the Congress leader is often seen travelling abroad while Parliament is in session.

"Instead of engaging in discussions within the temple of democracy, he (Rahul Gandhi) chooses to go abroad and defame India. This has become a habit," the Deputy Chief Minister alleged.

Referring to recent security operations, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde claimed that Rahul Gandhi fails to show pride in the bravery of Indian soldiers.

"By making statements that damage the nation's image, he (Rahul Gandhi) is merely providing headlines for countries like Pakistan," he said.

Highlighting India's rise to the fourth largest economy -- with sights set on the third global economic position -- Deputy Chief Minister Shinde took a jibe at the Opposition, saying that the country's rapid progress is causing "indigestion" for some individuals.

"The public will give a fitting reply to those who choose defamation over constructive development. Live in this country and work for this country," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

--IANS

sj/khz