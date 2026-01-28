People of Andhra Pradesh vexed with coalition government: Jagan

Amaravati, Jan 28 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that people are vexed with the coalition government as it is ‘wicked, vindictive, and soaked in corruption and inefficiency’.

Read More

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president said that he would take up a mass contact programme covering all the Assembly constituencies to instil confidence among the people.

Addressing party workers from Bhimavaram at the party headquarters, he lashed out at the policies of the coalition government and the ‘wicked’ manner in which Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been handling affairs by giving a bonanza to his own people and targeting political rivals.

Stating that people are vexed with Chandrababu Naidu’s policies, the former Chief Minister promised that Jagan 2.0 would be different, with the cadre being given top priority, which would be an amendment to the previous term.

“We supported people in every way and helped them out despite COVID and fulfilled all our poll promises. Chandrababu, on the other hand, has broken all the Super Six promises and cheated all sections of the people,” he said, comparing the two governments.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the five-year term of the YSRCP government, had taken loans of about Rs 3.32 lakh crore, of which Rs 2.73 lakh crore was given under DBT for welfare schemes. “Chandrababu has taken Rs 3 lakh crore loan during his less than two-year term, and there is no accountability. While welfare schemes were not implemented… where the money went, and the answer is rampant corruption,” he said.

The former Chief Minister alleged that from liquor to sand, corruption is mounting, and the money is being stashed away by ruling party members, with the leadership having its due share in it. Belt shops are auctioned, liquor is sold above MRP, and it is available round the clock.

“When it comes to sand, sales have increased, but revenue has fallen, which is another shining example of corruption. Sankranti festival was run like a gambling festival with high stakes, and the festive spirit was lost in commercial activity and commissions of leaders and cadre of the ruling party, with the police also actively involved,” he said.

Alleging that law and order has deteriorated in the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy cited the allegation against some coalition MLAs. Railway Kodur MLA has intimidated a female employee, another woman employee attempted suicide, unable to bear the harassment of the Amadalavalasa MLA, while the Satyavedu MLA raped a woman and closed the case by misusing his power. These are but a few examples, he said.

He said that students are suffering as all welfare schemes have been stopped, Aarogyasri has been crippled, and farmers are not getting MSP and are in distress due to multiple reasons.

If the government cannot provide agriculture, healthcare, and education, then “what is the point of having a government, he asked.

Jagan said that he would be going on a padayatra covering all Assembly constituencies to highlight the failures of the coalition and show the contrast.

--IANS

ms/uk