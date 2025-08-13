'People die, dogs and pigeons live is the new mantra for some', taunts Shiv Sena(UBT) in 'Saamana'

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) on Wednesday supported the Supreme Court’s orders upholding the Bombay High Court’s stay on feeding pigeons and asking the municipal authorities to pick up and house all stray dogs in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region in dedicated shelters within eight weeks.

In the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' editorial, the Shiv Sena(UBT) said that pigeons and stray dogs pose a threat to human health, and it is wrong to incite religious sentiments on this.

"Thousands of people are crushed to death like dogs and cats every year in road and railway accidents, neither the government nor the people who believe in ghost mercy feel sorry for it. 'People die, dogs and pigeons live' is the new mantra of life, a distortion that has emerged in the last ten years. A community speaks of taking up arms to feed pigeons. In the thoughts of Lord Mahavira, there is no place for violence and such recklessness, and Hinduism does not say that even biting dogs should be given five kilos of government foodgrains. Still, in our country, the invention of ghost mercy is being created unnecessarily in the name of religion," claimed the Thackeray camp.

“People are dying or committing suicide in India due to hunger, numerous diseases, and debt, but some people are not concerned about these dying brothers and sisters. They feel a pang of pity and are disturbed by the concern for the survival and food for pigeons, stray dogs, and cats. Some people in Mumbai and Delhi have raised a riot over pigeons and stray dogs. Even though the High Court and now the Supreme Court have warned against putting seeds in pigeon houses in Mumbai, the pity-mongers are not ready to listen," said the Thackeray camp.

The editorial further stated, “No one should show mercy to stray dogs in Delhi. The Supreme Court has ordered that these dogs be taken to shelter homes far from human settlements. Stray dogs have increased in all cities in India. These dogs run around, biting people...They attack children. Even those who go for morning walks are terrified of such dogs. The number of deaths due to rabies after dog bites has increased. In the last five years, over two crore people have been bitten by dogs. Out of which over a thousand people have died. Some have become permanently disabled. This picture is not good.”

Referring to the protest over feeding pigeons in Mumbai, Saamana said “brave” Maharashtra has to fight to save the lives of people from the side effects of feeding pigeons, but a particular community is not only stuck to its stand on feeding pigeons, but the religious leaders of that community are using language like "We will fight with weapons in hand to feed pigeons on occasion". “Riots broke out in Mira-Bhayander, Mumbai, over feeding pigeons. Pigeons are harmful to human health. The Supreme Court has ordered that pigeons are harmful and should not be fed, and that pigeon houses (Kabutar Khanas) should be closed. Does not the apex court give its ruling after weighing all sides?” asked the editorial.

Reiterating its support for a ban on pigeon feeding in public places, the editorial argued that many diseases are caused by the saliva, droppings, and feathers of pigeons.

"Being in contact with pigeon droppings is harmful to lung health. Pigeons are causing serious diseases in young children, and Dr Sujeet K. Rajan, a leading specialist in Chest Medicine, specialising in Respiratory Medicine and Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), gave this information to the High Court through an affidavit. 'Lung diseases are increasing in the elderly, children, and women above the age of 60'. This is due to the infection caused by pigeons. Therefore, the doctors' group said that pigeon houses in densely populated cities like Mumbai should be moved, and the court accepted it. The municipal administration followed the court's order. However, the Jain community has taken a stand that by feeding pigeons, they attain goodness... How much of this is really a sense of religion and faith?" the editorial raised questions.

"In the past, pigeons used to work as postmen. Now it is not like that. Therefore, the fights over pigeons and dogs are pointless. There are organisations like 'PETA' that work to prevent cruelty to animals. Maneka Gandhi is worried about stray dogs and monkeys that cause hysteria across the country, but in Delhi, monkeys attack people. Even the bites of monkeys are fatal. This is because people who show mercy to pigeons, monkeys and stray dogs consider their lives miserable. People are not able to live a good life. People have become hungry, poor, and are living like beggars on PM Modi's five to ten kilos of free ration," said the editorial.

The Uddhav Thackeray camp, in a FAQ format, explained the importance of the court’s decisions.

The Saamana editorial has reiterated that pigeon saliva, droppings and feathers cause serious lung diseases, especially among children, the elderly and women. Attacks by stray dogs, especially on children and those taking their morning walks, have increased. In the last five years, more than two crore people have been bitten by dogs, thousands have died from rabies, and some have been permanently disabled.

--IANS

sj/dpb