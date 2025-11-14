People believe in PM Modi's guarantee, CM Nitish Kumar's works: Bihar BJP chief

Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Friday said the ruling NDA will form a government in the state with a "massive majority", stating the public has trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly election is underway amid elaborate, multi-tier security arrangements.

Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal said, "During the first and second phases of the elections, it was clear from the expressions on the faces of the people and supporters that they are ready once again to form an NDA government. The public mandate indicates a strong trend that the NDA government is going to be formed in Bihar with a massive majority."

"The public has trust in NDA. People believe in PM Modi's guarantee and CM Nitish Kumar's efforts to develop the state. Women's empowerment, employment and overall development are factors of this election. The NDA will surely form a government again," he added.

The counting began at 8 a.m. with the processing of postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 a.m. Candidates and their agents were permitted to monitor the security outside the inner perimeter.

The counting is being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and 243 Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission. More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates are also present to observe the process.

Only individuals with valid passes are allowed entry into the counting centres, and the use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited inside the counting halls.

Over 70 crore voters have cast their votes to determine the fates of the Mahagathbandhan and the ruling NDA in Bihar.

The Bihar Assembly election was conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11.

The NDA currently holds 131 seats, including BJP's 80, JD(U)'s 45, HAM(S)'s 4, and two independents.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has 111 seats -- RJD with 77, Congress with 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

--IANS

sd/dpb