Pawan Khera attacks Assam CM, alleges corruption and identity erosion

Guwahati, Nov 28 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday launched a strong attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing his government of weakening the state’s political, cultural and social foundations and allowing corruption and criminal activity to thrive.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Khera claimed that Assam, traditionally known for its rich culture, tea heritage and communal harmony, was now being defined by issues such as drug trafficking, cattle smuggling and widespread corruption.

He alleged that the values and identity associated with the state were steadily being eroded under the present BJP-led government.

In a sharp remark on the declining standards of governance, Khera said even the meaning of “ABCD” had been altered, suggesting a deterioration in the moral and cultural fabric of society.

He further accused the Chief Minister of focusing on consolidating power rather than addressing the problems faced by ordinary citizens, including tea garden workers, whose long-pending demands, he said, have remained ignored.

Raising concerns over the 2026 Assembly elections, the Congress leader alleged that non-residents were being brought into the state to influence the electoral process.

He claimed that the large-scale movement of people by buses and trains could be used to engineer favourable outcomes, which he described as a direct threat to the rights and identity of indigenous Assamese people.

Projecting Congress Assam chief Gaurav Gogoi as a symbol of generational change, Khera said the party was ready to offer an alternative leadership that focused on development and good governance.

He also recalled the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, describing it as a period marked by stability and progress.

Khera further alleged that state institutions, including the police and the Election Commission, were being used to protect the Chief Minister.

He claimed that Sarma depended heavily on institutional support in order to maintain his political position.

The Congress leader also accused the state government of facilitating the transfer of tribal land to corporate entities and demanded transparency regarding the financial assets of the Chief Minister and his family members over the last several years.

Questioning Sarma’s political journey, Khera said earlier cases against him appeared to have disappeared after he joined the BJP, describing this as an example of “washing-machine politics” in the country.

