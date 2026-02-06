Pawan Kalyan urges people to be ‘conscious guardians of Dharma’

Amaravati, Feb 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday called upon people to act as conscious guardians of dharma.

In the wake of the controversy over alleged adulteration of ghee used for making sacred Tirupati laddu, the Jana Sena leader reminded Hindus of their dharmic responsibility.

“Every devotee carries a Dharmic responsibility! Let us come out of the slumber and convenience of an average Hindu mind, where there is a fear of God and respect for faith.

"However, when someone desecrates Hindu Gods or mocks our Dharma, we often feel hurt in private, leave it to karma, and move on. This must change,” Pawan Kalyan said in a post on ‘X’.

“Though we may be divided by caste, creed, region, and language, the Dharma is one and the gods remain the same. It is indeed our duty to voice our pain when our Dharma and faith are deliberately mocked with malicious intent. Silence in such moments weakens the collective conscience,” he said.

“Beyond being devotees, we must also act as conscious guardians of our faith. Protecting Hindu Dharma does not mean being against other faiths. It simply means safeguarding one’s own,” added the actor-politician.

He used the hashtags ‘no ghee in TTD laddu’ and ‘Sanatana Dharma Raksha Board’.

Pawan Kalyan along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, state BJP president PVN Madhav and several ministers had addressed a joint press conference on Thursday.

They denied that the CBI's SIT gave the previous Andhra government the clean chit in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case and accused it of committing a grave sin.

The Jana Sena leader quoted CBI as stating that substance used for making laddus is not prepared from milk fat. He claimed that no ghee was used and that the substance used was made from chemicals.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday claimed that the Tirupati laddu was prepared with ghee made with chemicals used for cleaning bathrooms.

He accused the YSRCP of trying to tarnish the sanctity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy by adulterating the prasadam (offering).

“For five years, they had made prasadam with ghee prepared from chemicals. The ghee was made with chemicals used for cleaning bathrooms,” he said at a public meeting in Kurnool district.

This development comes days after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) demanded that Chief Minister Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan apologise to devotees, after a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation confirmed that no animal fat was used in the sacred Tirupati laddus.

YSRCP official spokesperson Karumuri Venkata Reddy stated that a major conspiracy in the history of Andhra Pradesh has finally been exposed.

"The ICAR–National Dairy Research Institute in Haryana and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Gujarat, after testing the ghee samples used in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala Sri Vari Laddu Prasadam, have conclusively confirmed that no animal fat of any kind was present in the ghee. Chandrababu, who spread false propaganda claiming that animal fat was mixed in the ghee, must now rub his nose on the ground and publicly apologize,” he said.

YSRCP leaders pointed out that both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan hurt the religious sentiments of devotees by claiming that the ghee procured by TTD during the YSRCP's rule was adulterated with animal fat.

