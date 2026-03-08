Pawan Kalyan expresses deep concern over President Murmu's 'painful' remarks

Amaravati, March 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Sunday that he was "deeply concerned by the painful and sad remarks" of President Droupadi Murmu regarding the conduct of the International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, West Bengal.

"When an event celebrating the rich heritage of the Santhal community is organised, it should ensure the dignity, participation, and respect that such a culture deserves. It is regrettable that circumstances arose where members of the Santhal community themselves found it difficult to attend the conference meant for them. Such cultural gatherings must reflect inclusivity, sensitivity, and proper administrative planning," the Deputy Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

The Jana Sena leader stated that the office of the President of India holds the highest constitutional respect in our nation and must always be treated with the dignity it deserves.

"Ensuring that the Hon'ble President’s visit is conducted with utmost regard is the responsibility of the concerned administration. India’s tribal communities are an integral part of our nation's identity and pride. Their culture, traditions, and voices must always be honoured with sincerity and respect," said Pawan Kalyan.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also took to 'X' to say that he was deeply saddened to see the anguish of the President.

"The office of the President represents the dignity of our Republic and must always be treated with the highest respect and courtesy. In a vibrant democracy, constitutional institutions are above politics, and it is our collective duty to uphold their sanctity," posted Chandrababu Naidu, president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Andhra Pradesh BJP unit president PVN Madhav also slammed the TMC government of West Bengal.

'It is extremely unfortunate and condemnable that the state government led by Mamata Banerjee has shown such disregard towards the Hon. President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The office of the President commands the highest respect in our constitutional framework. Any insult directed at the President is effectively an insult to the Constitution and the people of India. This is truly disgraceful," Madhav posted on 'X'.

--IANS

ms/svn