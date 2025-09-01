Patna on high alert ahead of conclusion of INDIA Bloc’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' today

Patna, Sep 1 (IANS) Patna is witnessing heightened security and traffic restrictions on Monday as the INDIA Bloc’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' reaches its final day. With Assembly elections due in Bihar this year, the concluding event of the Yatra has become a major political and administrative exercise.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra's' culmination at Patna High Court has prompted strict traffic regulations.

From 7 A.M. on Monday, movement of autos, e-rickshaws, and private vehicles around Gandhi Maidan has been banned.

Vehicles from Kurji, Ekta Bhawan, Ramgulam Chowk, Chhajjubaag, and Machhua Toli have been diverted away from Gandhi Maidan.

During the Yatra’s passage through Dak Bungalow, all traffic from Bhattacharya Road, Station Golambar, Kotwali, and Swaminandan is restricted. Only emergency vehicles are being allowed entry.

Traffic police confirmed that normal operations will resume after the program ends.

A large number of police contingents have been stationed around Gandhi Maidan.

In addition, Vajra vehicles, water cannons, and fire brigade units have been deployed at key locations, including Dak Bungalow, Income Tax Golambar, and Hartali Mor.

The INDIA Bloc leaders will pay floral tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue near Patna High Court, marching there from Gandhi Maidan via Dak Bungalow.

A large number of party workers are expected to accompany the march on foot.

Several schools located near Gandhi Maidan — including St. Xavier’s, Christ Church Diocesan School, and St. Joseph’s Bankipur — announced closure for Monday to avoid inconvenience to students due to the march and traffic restrictions.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', launched on August 17 from Sasaram, has passed through 23 districts before it will culminate in Patna.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, Congress Bihar President Rajesh Kumar Ram and senior Opposition leaders from across the INDIA Bloc will address the concluding march in Patna.

The Trinamool Congress has sent MP Yusuf Pathan to participate in the concluding march. Besides him, NCP leader Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut have also joined the march.

