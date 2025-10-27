Patna gears up for Chhath Mahaparva: 78 ghats, 60 artificial ponds ready for devotees

Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) The bathing ghats of Ganga and ponds in Bihar's capital Patna are all set for the grand celebration of Chhath Mahaparva, the festival of devotion and purity dedicated to Surya (Sun god) and Chhathi Maiya. The first 'Arghya (offering)' to the setting Sun will be performed on Monday evening under the Purvashada constellation, while the second Arghya will be offered to the rising Sun on Tuesday morning during the Uttarashada constellation.

This year, devotees in Patna (City) will offer prayers at 78 ghats, with 60 artificial ponds also prepared to ensure smooth conduct of rituals and to prevent overcrowding at the Ganga ghats.

According to Pandit Ram Narayan Shastri, it is considered auspicious to offer prayers to the setting Sun half an hour before sunset and to the rising Sun just after it turns red.

On Tuesday morning, auspicious yogas such as Ubhayachar and Amalakriti will further enhance the significance of the festival.

On Sunday, the second day of the Chhath festival, devotees observed the Kharna Puja with devotion and reverence.

After sunset, they consumed prasad (ritual food offering) made of uncooked rice, Ganga water, milk, jaggery-based kheer, flat bread, and bananas served on banana leaves.

This marked the beginning of their 36-hour-long waterless fast.

The Patna district administration has made elaborate arrangements for security and crowd management and as many as 187 Bluetooth-enabled cameras have been installed at 35 major ghats to ensure real-time monitoring of the situation.

Overall, Chhath celebrations are being observed at 550 ghats across the district, representing the traditions of 444 communities.

Medical teams, including physicians and health researchers, have been stationed at all primary health centres in both urban and rural areas to handle any medical emergencies.

Across Bihar, a wave of devotion and enthusiasm can be seen.

The Deo Surya Temple in Aurangabad and the Ular Sun Temple in Patna district are witnessing heavy footfall.

In total, arrangements have been made at 8,500 Chhath ghats statewide.

Special instructions have been issued to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who are deployed at sensitive locations to ensure devotees’ safety.

The Patna Municipal Corporation has also taken charge of cleaning, lighting, barricading dangerous ghats, and setting up medical camps.

Authorities have appealed to devotees to remain cautious, secure their belongings, and avoid unsafe or slippery areas near the riverbanks.

--IANS

ajk/rad