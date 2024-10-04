Party high command can't ignore Selja, Kumari Selja on Congress' Haryana CM pick

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja has thrown the gauntlet down as far as the Congress' choice for a probable Haryana CM goes. Selja said that the choice of the CM, should the Congress win, will be taken by the Party High command but she can't be ignored.

In an interview to ANI, the senior Congress leader that she was a senior leader with enough weight to be considered a front runner for the top post.

"See, that only high command will have to answer, they will only decide. There are a few people who would be in the consideration zone, and I think Selja would be there. Seniority mein, kaam mein, in sab cheezon mein nam aur politics aur ye political decisions ye toh high command dekhega (the high command would look at the seniority, work done, and everything else. These political decisions would be taken by high command," Selja told ANI.

"Toh aise mein Selja ko high command nazar andaz toh nahi karega (So the Party high command can't ignore Selja)," she added

She further thwarted any speculation of her joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Earlier during the election campaign some BJP leaders had ignited speculation of her leaving the Congress claiming that the party was not giving due respect to her.

"Selja will not go anywhere, why would Selja go? In Delhi a lot of rumours get circulated, Delhi is different like that but the people in my region know me well," she told ANI.

Confirming her confidence in the work Congress has done ahead of the elections, she said, "The situation of Congress is really good right now. Work has been done, Rahul Gandhi has also worked, and the Congress president also visited Haryana. Rahul's yatra really made a difference."

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats.

—ANI