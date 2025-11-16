Partha Chatterjee seeks public opinion on his political leadership

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) After getting released from judicial custody in connection with the cash-for-job case, former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has installed a box outside his party office in Kolkata to seek public opinions on his political leadership.

Chatterjee, who is also the former general secretary of Trinamool Congress, is trying to test the waters with this move before once again positioning himself as the party leader.

The move assumes significance as the Trinamool Congress, which had suspended Chatterjee from the party after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022 in connection with the School Service Commission recruitment corruption case, has distanced itself from him following his release from judicial custody.

Sources said that after being ignored by the Trinamool Congress, Chatterjee is now seeking public opinion on his leadership abilities, especially ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

The Manton party office had been closed since Chatterjee's arrest. Even the temporary office room where he used to sit was demolished. Now, outside that abandoned party office, a public box has been installed where people can submit their opinions and complaints, if any, against him.

Chatterjee's followers have already started distributing leaflets in different parts of the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency from where he was elected to the West Bengal Assembly.

Chatterjee's straightforward statement in that leaflet is - "From whom did I take money in exchange for a job? Bring proof. If anyone has taken money in my name, inform me. I will take action."

He has claimed that the corruption allegations against him are unsubstantiated. If there is evidence against him, then people should submit it directly to the public box.

Chhaterjee is still facing trial in the teacher recruitment corruption case and has not been given a clean chit.

A leader close to Chatterjee said, "He wants to know everything, good or bad, that the people are saying about him. All the comments and complaints that are found in the public box will be shared with him."

On November 11, Chatterjee was released on bail from judicial custody more than three years after he was arrested in the SSC recruitment corruption scam case.

The former state education minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July 2022 for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore SSC teacher recruitment scam.

On the day of Chatterjee's arrest in 2022, the ED had unearthed Rs 20 crore in cash from the house of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested in the same case.

The central investigation agency also seized incriminating documents relating to 12 immovable properties linked to his close associates, as well as paperwork related to the appointment of Group D staff in schools.

In September this year, the Calcutta High Court granted bail to Chatterjee, who was in the custody of the ED and CBI, before being sent to judicial custody.

Despite the bail order, Chatterjee could not be released immediately due to a Supreme Court directive which said that he be released only after the trial court completes the examination of material witnesses within two months.

