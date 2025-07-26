Parole jumper in double murder case of his daughters nabbed after four years (Lead)

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) In a breakthrough, the Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 70-year-old parole jumper, Hamidullah Bundu Khan, convicted of poisoning his three minor daughters in a chilling double murder case dating back to 1999.

Hamidullah, who had been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the murder of his two younger daughters and an attempt to murder the eldest, was apprehended on July 25 after evading arrest for four years.

He had absconded after being granted parole, never returning to prison. The arrest was made under the close supervision of ACP Ramesh Chandra Lamba and the leadership of Inspector Satender Poonia.

The operation was executed by a team including Inspector Sohan Lal Bijarniya, Sub Inspector Mukesh, ASI Vinay, and Constable Amit, following weeks of technical surveillance, manual tracking, and secret informant inputs. The horrifying crime occurred on the night of July 29, 1999, in Delhi’s Old Mustafabad area.

After the death of his wife, Hamidullah was living alone with his three daughters, while two older daughters were married. That night, he gave each of the girls capsules, claiming it was for stomach pain.

The eldest daughter grew suspicious and faked swallowing the pill. Minutes later, her younger sisters began frothing and gasping for air. She ran for help, but both girls were declared dead at the hospital. Hamidullah had fled the scene but was arrested the next day.

Convicted under Sections 302, 307, and 328 of the IPC, Hamidullah was serving his sentence when he vanished during parole. He had since been hiding in Loni, Ghaziabad, frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

The Crime Branch’s persistence finally led to his capture, ensuring justice catches up, no matter how long it takes.

--IANS

sas/uk