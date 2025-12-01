Parliament session: Cong gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss SIR

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The Congress party on Monday gave notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the Lok Sabha to discuss the Special Intensive Revision being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Congress MP Manickam Tagore B., in the notice, described it as a “definite matter of urgent importance”.

He claimed that the issue has “pushed democracy into an unprecedented crisis”.

“The Election Commission has imposed the Special Intensive Revision in a manner that is one-sided, autocratic, and completely devoid of planning. There has been no discussion, no consultation with teachers, no coordination with states, and no regard for the suffering of the public,” Tagore said in the notice.

While addressing the Speaker, Tagore said the SIR exercise “has turned into a monocratic, short-notice, high-pressure operation. There is no proper schedule, no manpower support, and no humane approach”.

He alleged that the BLOs are working day and night, struggling between classrooms and election duties. “Many have collapsed. Some have died. Some have taken their own lives. Yet the Election Commission has conducted no inquiry, released no data, and acknowledged no state-wise or UT-wise BLO deaths,” the notice said.

He accused the ECI of being “insensitive” and called it “institutional cruelty” since "there is no system to track suicides, no mental health support, no compensation mechanism, and no emergency protocol".

"Meanwhile, the common public is also suffering confusion, panic, repeated verifications, and a complete breakdown of trust. This SIR exercise has now become anti-people, anti-teacher, and anti-democratic,” said the Congress MP.

Seeking the immediate suspension of the SIR exercise across all 12 states and union territories, Tagore demanded a full national-level inquiry into every reported BLO death and suicide, and compensation to all affected families.

He also demanded urgent reform of election procedures to prevent further loss of life and protect BLOs, summoning the Election Commission to explain the "autocratic, reckless implementation and its consequences".

“This House cannot continue its business while BLOs are dying, and citizens are suffering under this undemocratic SIR regime,” Tagore said in the notice.

--IANS

dpb/