Parameshwara says CM decision rests with high command, rules out personal aspirations

Mysuru (Karnataka), Feb 7 (IANS) Amid the leadership tussle in the Congress party in Karnataka, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, when asked about his aspirations to become Chief Minister, said that the high command would decide the matter.

Parameshwara has been projected as the CM candidate by the Siddaramaiah camp, in case of a change in leadership. Parameshwara is one of the senior most leader hailing from the Dalit community in the state. His statements have assumed significance in the backdrop of the leadership tussle coming to the forefront in the state between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Parameshwara said, “None of us can decide on the leadership. Neither I nor Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. This will not be my individual decision. The party high command takes such decisions. The question of my aspiration does not arise.”

Responding to questions on the developments surrounding the leadership issue, Parameshwara said, “Until the high command conveys its decision, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue in his position. The high command has made Siddaramaiah the Chief Minister.”

He said it was important to ensure stable governance and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is providing stability. “In this background, until the high command takes a decision, Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister. There is no proposal for power sharing. When there is no proposal at all, the question of power sharing does not arise. The matter of a Cabinet reshuffle is left to the discretion of the Chief Minister,” he said.

When asked about his supporters raising slogans of ‘Parameshwara next CM’, he said, “These are the aspirations of supporters and fans. Nothing will happen merely because supporters raise slogans. I have also observed that supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar raise slogans of ‘Shivakumar next CM’, and supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raise slogans saying ‘CM Siddaramaiah will complete the term’.”

When asked again whether he had any desire for the Chief Minister’s post, Parameshwara reiterated that the decision rested with the high command.

“People will talk about many things, and they will continue to do so. We observe all this. I cannot take the final decision; only the high command is authorised to do so,” he added.

Following the developments within the ruling Congress party, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka claimed on Saturday that the “war” between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has started once again.

The leadership tussle has resurfaced in Karnataka, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah claiming that demands for a leadership change have not been accepted by the party high command and that his father will remain Chief Minister for five years.

Responding to remarks by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Shivakumar, on Friday, sarcastically stated, "CM's son is our high command, and I will accept whatever he says."

