Pappu Yadav demands President’s rule in Bihar citing law and order collapse

Patna, July 17 (IANS) Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday, demanding the immediate imposition of President’s rule in the state, citing a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Pappu Yadav alleged: “The Bharatiya Janata Party is ruling Bihar, not Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The entire system has collapsed, and the only option left is President’s rule.”

Highlighting the attack inside Patna’s Paras Hospital, Pappu Yadav said the law and order situation in Bihar has deteriorated to the point where criminals are fearless, committing murder even inside high-profile hospitals.

He further demanded CBI inquiries into the murders of businessman Gopal Khemka and the sand businessman Ramakant Yadav, accusing the Bihar Police of acting on caste-based biases while suppressing major cases.

“Criminals are fearless everywhere, and the police are just pretending. That is why we have clearly demanded President’s rule from the Governor,” he added.

Shakti Singh Yadav, RJD spokesperson, also attacked the government, stating, “The Chief Minister has lost his senses, and Patna is under the grip of criminals. Murder is happening in high-profile places like Paras Hospital, and the administration is handicapped. The future of 14 crore people of Bihar is in the hands of such a person sitting on the post of the Chief Minister.”

He criticised the administration for failing to learn from previous high-profile murder cases, adding: “Patna has three SPs and one SSP, yet the morale of criminals is high.”

Ashok Chaudhary, Bihar’s Rural Works Minister, responded, saying, “I am not aware of the incident in Paras Hospital. It is a private hospital with private security. We need to see how the lapses occurred.”

Earlier, four unknown assailants stormed into Paras Hospital under the Shastri Nagar police station area and murdered an undertrial inmate inside the hospital premises.

The deceased, identified as Chandan Mishra (aged 25-30) from Sonbarsa block, Buxar, was undergoing treatment at the hospital on parole.

Mishra, who has ten criminal cases, including murder, against him, had been in jail since 2024 and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment.

Around four armed men arrived on motorcycles, entered room number 209 on the second floor, and opened fire at him, leaving him dead.

--IANS

ajk/skp