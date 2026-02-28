Panic grips Patna Science College after reports of gunshot during Patna University Student Union polls

Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) Tension gripped the campus of Patna Science College on Saturday after reports of one or two rounds of gunfire during voting for the Patna University Student Union elections.

Following the information, police from Pirbahor police station, led by Patna Town DSP-1, rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

Additional forces were deployed to ensure security at the polling station and surrounding areas.

SDPO Rajesh Ranjan confirmed the incident, stating, "A gunshot was fired at Patna Science College during the student union elections. A shell casing has been recovered. There is no need to panic. The administration is present, and reinforcements have been deployed. We are investigating who carried out this act."

Police officials said there has been no official confirmation of injuries so far. CCTV footage from the campus is being examined, and eyewitnesses are being questioned. The gunshots were reportedly fired in the air.

Authorities have appealed to students to maintain peace and ensure a smooth election process.

In a separate development during the polls, Student Union presidential candidate Rinkle Yadav was detained by the police.

Rinkle Yadav is contesting as an independent candidate and reported to be associated with Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav.

As news of his detention spread, supporters created a ruckus on the university campus and raised slogans, prompting heightened security deployment.

The student union elections have witnessed significant participation. 41 candidates are contesting for five central panel posts, 45 candidates are in the fray for councilor positions, including 11 candidates for President, nine for General Secretary, eight for Vice President, six for Joint Secretary, and seven for Treasurer.

Voting ended at 2.30 p.m, and the counting of votes is underway at Patna Arts College under the tight security of Patna police. The results are expected to come tonight.

Authorities have reiterated that ensuring a peaceful and fair election remains their top priority.

--IANS

ajk/svn