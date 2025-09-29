Pandit Deendayal Seva Pratishthan stands as true symbol of integral humanism and 'Antyodaya': Maha CM

Yavatmal, Sep 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay dedicated his entire life to bringing the poor, deprived, and marginalised sections of society into the mainstream and ensuring their holistic development.

To spread his message of Integral Humanism and 'Antyodaya' across the country, the Pandit Deendayal Seva Pratishthan stands as a true symbol, the Chief Minister added.

He was speaking at the event after the inauguration of the Deendayal Upadhyay Jayanti celebrations organised by Deendayal Seva Pratishthan at Yavatmal.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the institution, established around 25 years ago at Yavatmal, has today expanded like a huge banyan tree.

The institution has been extending support to women from farmer families affected by suicides as well as the extremely backward Pardhi tribal community, he added.

The Pratishthan has created a living example of social transformation inspired by Pandit Deendayal's vision of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya, the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted Deendayal Upadhyay's life journey, saying that despite his difficult circumstances he pursued education with determination.

Even when offered a government job, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader declined it, choosing instead to dedicate his life to serving society.

After coming into contact with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Deendayal Upadhyay became a full-time worker.

Later, with the formation of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, he held responsibilities as the head of Uttar Pradesh, All-India General Secretary, and later National President.

Despite holding such high positions, he lived a life of sacrifice and simplicity.

"During Deendayalji's time, capitalism and communism dominated global thought. Yet, he presented a third alternative—asserting that India's own way of life held the key to social and economic transformation. The core of Integral Humanism lies in Antyodaya -- the belief that true national development can only be achieved by uplifting the last person in society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried forward this vision, implementing schemes for housing, toilets, LPG connections, electricity, and employment for the poor. As a result, in the past 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty, propelling India's economy from the 11th to the fourth largest in the world," the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Deendayal Seva Pratishthan has also launched a model project on natural farming based on Deendayalji's ideals.

The aim is to reduce production costs by minimising chemical fertilisers and pesticides while enhancing soil fertility, he added.

Maharashtra has set a target of bringing 25 lakh hectares under natural farming, of which 13 lakh hectares have already been achieved.

Alongside this, initiatives like the Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Samruddhi Yojana and transforming primary societies into multipurpose institutions are underway.

"To empower women, the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme has been launched, aiming to make one crore women in Maharashtra economically independent," the Chief Minister said.

"Since women are the true caretakers of families, empowering them ensures the development of the entire household," he added.

"The Pratishthan has also undertaken transformative work for the Pardhi community, once stigmatised as a "criminal tribe", through initiatives in education, healthcare, and livelihood. Pandit Deendayal never worked for awards or recognition. His thoughts are eternal. Even though he was assassinated, his ideology spread faster, and today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is showcasing it to the entire world," CM Fadnavis remarked.

