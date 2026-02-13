Panchayati Raj elections: Voting to be held via EVMs and ballot papers, SEC finalises arrangements

Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) The State Election Commission (SEC) has finalised voting arrangements for the polls to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Rajasthan.

State Election Commission Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh announced that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for elections to Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, while traditional ballot papers and ballot boxes will be used for the election of Sarpanchs and Ward Panchs of Gram Panchayats.

Speaking on the preparations, Singh said the decision has been taken to ensure a simple, transparent, and well-organised electoral process across the state.

He emphasised that the mixed voting system has been adopted keeping in mind logistical, administrative, and practical considerations at different levels of rural governance.

According to the Commissioner, the voting method is in line with Rule 35 of the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj (Election) Rules, 1994, which permits the use of both EVMs and ballot papers in Panchayati Raj elections.

The State Election Commission is empowered under these rules to decide the mode of voting based on prevailing circumstances and administrative feasibility.

"The State Election Commission has the authority to determine the voting process under the existing legal framework. Our aim is to conduct free, fair, and efficient elections with maximum transparency," Singh said.

He added that all district election officers, returning officers, and polling personnel have been instructed to complete necessary preparations in accordance with prescribed procedures and timelines.

Training programmes for election staff, deployment of voting equipment, and logistical arrangements are being streamlined to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.

Officials have also been directed to ensure voter awareness and accessibility, particularly in remote and rural areas, to encourage maximum participation in the democratic process.

The Panchayati Raj elections are considered a crucial grassroots democratic exercise, as they determine leadership at the village, block, and district levels.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to uphold electoral integrity and ensure that the election process remains peaceful and transparent.

Further details regarding the election schedule, model code of conduct, and voter facilitation measures are expected to be released in due course.

--IANS

arc/svn