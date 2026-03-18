Palam fire: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Delhi government on Wednesday announced financial assistance for the families affected by the tragic fire incident in Palam that claimed several lives and left a number of people injured.

Read More

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and said the government stands firmly with the affected families during this difficult time.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the government will provide Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the families of each deceased adult, while the families of deceased minors will receive Rs 5 lakh each. She also announced Rs 2 lakh assistance for those who sustained serious injuries in the incident.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Palam. The loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their loved ones to bear this irreparable loss,” CM Gupta said in her post on X.

She added that the Delhi government is committed to ensuring relief and support to those affected by the tragedy. “Delhi Govt stands firmly with the affected families and will ensure all possible support,” she said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the incident and announced ex-gratia assistance for the victims’ families.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000.

The fire broke out in a multi-storey building located in Ram Market in the Palam area on Wednesday morning, leaving at least nine people dead and several others injured.

Authorities said the blaze erupted in a four-storey building where the basement, ground floor and first floor housed a cloth and cosmetic showroom, while the family of the owner lived on the upper floors.

Police and fire officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident at around 7.04 a.m. Rescue teams evacuated several people from the building and shifted them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe to ascertain the cause of the fire and the circumstances that led to the casualties.

--IANS

sn/pgh