Pakistan-based terror operative's property in J&K's Reasi attached

Jammu, Oct 16 (IANS) The property of a Pakistan-based terror operative in the Mahore area of J&K's Reasi district has been attached, a police statement said on Thursday.

"In a significant blow to terrorist networks operating across Jammu and Kashmir, District Police Reasi, under the supervision of SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh, has seized property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror operative, Mohd Sharif Mirasi, son of Ghulam Mohd, originally a resident of Sildhar Mahore," the statement said.

According to the police, Sharif Mirasi had joined terrorist ranks in 2000 and later fled to Pakistan in 2010 to procure arms, ammunition and receive training aimed at waging war against India. Initially affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, he later became associated with the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT, actively facilitating terrorism from across the border.

"As part of this decisive action, 3 kanals and 6 marlas of land, falling under khasra numbers 138 and 150 at Sildhar Mahore, were attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A). This legal action is linked to FIR No. 70/2024 registered at Police Station Mahore, encompassing charges under Sections 61(2), 148, 149 BNS and Sections 13, 18, 20, 38 of UA(P) Act, along with Sections 2/3 of IMCO Act," the police statement said.

The SSP Reasi stated this decisive move is part of a broader strategy to dismantle the logistical, financial and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border handlers, it said.

"The attachment of property sends a strong message to those who continue to engage in or support anti-national activities from within or outside the country," it quoted him as saying.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police reaffirm their unwavering commitment to ensuring peace, security and stability in the region while targeting the infrastructure and support networks of terrorist organisations, the statement added.

J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland in J&K against terrorists, their overground workers, sympathisers, drug smugglers/peddlers and those engaged in hawala money rackets.

In its revised strategy, the security forces are carrying out these operations in a coordinated manner to dismantle the complete ecosystem of terror in J&K instead of merely focusing on the gun-wielding terrorists.

On Wednesday, police in Srinagar district raided 18 locations belonging to terror sympathisers/associates in the city as part of continuing efforts to make the Kashmir Valley terror-free.

Together with these operations, police are also attaching the properties of terrorists or those who created such assets from terrorism.

