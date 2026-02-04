Pak-origin drone neutralised in Punjab; 4 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), has recovered 3.925 kg heroin from agricultural fields of the Border Outpost (BOP) in Kaalian in Tarn Taran, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

Apart from recovering the heroin consignment, police teams have also recovered a DJI Matrice drone, used by the Pakistan-based smugglers to push the consignment from across the international border, pointing towards cross-border smuggling attempts using advanced technology.

The DGP said the investigation is underway to identify cross-border handlers, trace supply routes, and dismantle the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said the Punjab government's 'Baaz Akh' anti-drone system had detected drone movement in the Kaalian area.

Acting swiftly, police teams informed the BSF and jointly launched the combing operation, leading to neutralising the drone loaded with the heroin consignment, which was later recovered from agricultural fields, he said.

The SSP said further investigation is ongoing to identify the intended recipient of the heroin consignment.

In this regard, a case has been registered under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 26 and 29 of the 'Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam' in Valtoha in Tarn Taran.

The police are carrying out 'Gangstran Te Vaar', a war against gangsters and organised crime.

DGP Yadav has appealed to the public, especially the youth, to stay away from crime and anti-social elements and channel their energy positively.

He emphasised that there is no place for crime in Punjab. He urged people to make maximum use of the Anti-Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946 to confidentially share information about any criminal or gangster activities, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept secret.

He stressed that with public cooperation, anti-social elements can be completely rooted out of society.

