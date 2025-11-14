Padma Shri environmentalist Thimmakka's last rites to be held with full State honours

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Friday that the funeral of Padma Shri awardee 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka will be conducted with full state honours.

Speaking to the media after paying his last respects to 'Vruksha Mata (Mother of Trees)' Saalumarada Thimmakka, the Chief Minister said, “Saalumarada Thimmakka, who lived for 114 years, passed away today. She was born in Hulikal village of Magadi taluk. Childless herself, Thimmakka nurtured trees as though they were her own children. The saplings she planted have grown into large, proud banyan trees today. In recognition of her service as an environmentalist, the Central government had honoured her with the Padma Shri award.”

“The government has received a letter expressing Thimmakka’s last wish. She had stated that a Thimmakka Museum should be established in Belur. The government will examine and consider this request,” Siddaramaiah said.

He prayed for peace to her soul and for strength to her family members and admirers to bear the loss.

Regarding the funeral arrangements, the Chief Minister said that the family had identified two or three possible locations and a final decision on the place of the last rites would be taken soon.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said, “Saalumarada Thimmakka from our district dedicated her entire life to protecting the environment. She made her own unique contribution to environmental conservation and awareness.”

He said, “I express my condolences on the demise of Vruksha Mata Saalumarada Thimmakka. She was a woman of extraordinary character.”

“The Mother of Trees, who nurtured saplings as her own children and cared for them with devotion, has left us. It feels as though the entire environment is grieving today. There is a saying that one must either give or leave behind something in this world. I bow my head in respect to this great mother who truly lived by that principle. She has departed after completing a full life of 114 years,” Shivakumar said.

“The trees she nurtured, and the awareness she inspired in all of us, will remain alive forever. Thimmakka is the pride of Karnataka and of all India. She planted saplings along the roadside for kilometers together and watered them every day until they grew into trees. She cared for them like her own children.

“Between Hulikal and Kuduru in Bengaluru South district, she planted and nurtured 385 banyan trees along a 4.5-kilometer stretch of highway. Every time one travelled along that route, she would come to mind. In total, she planted and nurtured more than 8,000 trees. She has set an example for the younger generation,” Shivakumar added.

He concluded his message by praying that God grant strength to Thimmakka’s family and admirers to bear the pain of her passing.

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, taking to X, stated, "The news of the passing of Padma Shri awardee, environmentalist, the Mother of Trees, and centenarian Saalu Marada Thimmakka — who lived a life symbolising “green is life” — has brought immense sorrow.

"A humanitarian who showed the world that there is no life without greenery, she dedicated her entire life to environmental protection, nurturing trees like her own children. Her service to the environment stands as a model for all of humanity.

"I pray that Thimmakka’s soul attains eternal peace, and that God grants strength to her family members and admirers to bear the pain of her loss."

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai stated, "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the passing of centenarian and Mother of Trees, Saalumarada Thimmakka. By planting thousands of saplings and nurturing them like her own children, she dedicated her entire life to protecting the environment. Her environmental service will keep her memory alive forever. She received several honours, including the Padma Shri and the Rajyotsava Award, in recognition of her achievements."

"With her passing, the state has lost a noble soul and has been left poorer. Thimmakka’s work will always remain an inspiration. I pray that the departed soul attains eternal peace and that God gives strength to all her admirers to bear the pain of her loss," he stated.

Renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka passed away at the age of 114 on Friday. She had been undergoing treatment for respiratory complications at a private hospital in Jayanagar in Bengaluru, where she died today at 12 noon after her condition worsened.

Born on June 30, 1911, in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Thimmakka was married to Chikkayya of Hulikal village. The couple had no children, which led her to plant and nurture banyan saplings along the roadside, caring for them as her own children. This earned her the affectionate title “Saalumarada” (row of trees) Thimmakka.

Despite being illiterate, she became an international symbol of environmental conservation.

Over the years, she received numerous honours, including the Rajyotsava Award, Vishalakshi Award, Nadoja Award (2010), and the prestigious Padma Shri (2019).

In 2020, the Central University of Karnataka conferred upon her an honorary doctorate.

Political leaders, environmentalists, and public figures across the country have expressed deep condolences over her demise.

