Padma awardee handicraft artist Tripti Mukherjee credits mother for learning Kantha craft

Kolkata, Jan 26 (IANS) Tripti Mukherjee, a renowned handicraft artist from Suri in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, who has empowered thousands of rural women through the art of Kantha stitch, has credited her mother for her success after being honoured with the Padma Shri by the Centre.

Mukherjee, who has trained more than 20,000 women in Nakshi Kantha -- the traditional embroidered quilt art -- said she learned the craft from her mother and dedicated the prestigious award to her.

Speaking to the media after her name figured in the list of Padma Shri awardees, Mukherjee said, “I first learned this craft from my mother. So the credit for this award goes to her. I have travelled to almost every village in Birbhum and trained women in Kantha work. Over 20,000 women have learned this art and become self-reliant. Their enthusiasm to learn always inspired me.”

Mukherjee’s Nakshi Kantha creations vividly depict rural life and reflect the dreams and aspirations of village women. Over the years, her work has earned wide recognition.

In 2012, she received a national award from then-President Pranab Mukherjee. She was conferred the West Bengal government’s Bangashree honour in 2017, followed by the ‘Shilpaguru’ award in handicrafts from the Union Ministry of Textiles in 2018. The Padma Shri now adds to her long list of accolades.

Expressing her joy, Mukherjee said, “I am extremely happy to receive this recognition. What began as a childhood passion eventually became my profession.”

On Sunday night, state BJP leader Jagannath Chatterjee visited Mukherjee’s residence in Birbhum to congratulate her. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising talent from the Suri region.

Mukherjee is among 11 personalities from West Bengal across various fields to be honoured with Padma Shri awards this year.

