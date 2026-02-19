Pabitra Margherita calls Priyanka Gandhi political tourist; highlights ‘New Assam’ under BJP

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Thursday took a sharp dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her visit to Assam, terming her a “political tourist” and urging her to witness the transformation the state has undergone after the end of Congress rule.

In a post on social media platform X, Margherita welcomed Priyanka Gandhi to Assam and contrasted what he described as “Congress-era stagnation” with the “New Assam” shaped under the BJP's governance.

He said Assam has made significant strides in infrastructure, employment, security and heritage conservation over the last few years.

Highlighting industrial growth, the Union Minister pointed to the ₹27,000-crore semiconductor facility coming up at Jagiroad, stating that the project reflected Assam’s emergence as a hub for advanced technology, despite scepticism earlier expressed by Congress leaders about the state’s capabilities.

Margherita also underlined employment generation, claiming that over 1.5 lakh jobs have been created in the past five years through transparent recruitment processes, replacing what he alleged were “job markets” prevalent during previous Congress regimes.

Referring to the improved law-and-order situation, he said families across Assam are experiencing peace after decades marked by insurgency and fear. He further mentioned reforms in tea garden areas, noting that around 3.5 lakh tea garden families across more than 850 gardens are finally being granted land rights after waiting for nearly 200 years.

The Minister cited conservation success at Kaziranga National Park, asserting that rhino poaching has drastically reduced due to strong protection measures.

He also highlighted strategic infrastructure such as the Emergency Landing Facility on the Moran Highway, enabling fighter jet landings for the first time in the Northeast.

Margherita listed several other initiatives, including the upcoming twin-tube tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh, the removal of encroachments at Batadrava Than, and the UNESCO World Heritage inscription of Charaideo Moidam.

He concluded by asking Priyanka Gandhi to pay tribute at Swahid Smarak Kshetra to the martyrs of the Assam Movement, while reiterating that the state's development trajectory today “speaks for itself.”

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi landed in Guwahati earlier on Thursday and she went to Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hill to seek blessings.

She is scheduled to hold marathon meeting with several Congress leaders regarding the poll preparedness of the party before the upcoming high voltage Assembly polls.

