Owaisi lodges police complaint against Assam CM for 'violent video'

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged a complaint with Hyderabad police demanding immediate criminal action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma for his "violent video" showing him "shooting Muslims".

Lodging a complaint with Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar against Sarma for his "deliberate and malicious acts of outraging the religious feelings of Muslims", the Hyderabad MP accused the Assam Chief Minister of promoting enmity between two religious communities and making imputations which are prejudicial to national integration.

The MP posted on X that he had lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner demanding criminal action against Sarma for "his (now deleted) violent video showing him shooting Muslims".

"Unfortunately, genocidal hate speech has become a norm," posted Owaisi.

He wrote the Commissioner that for the last several years, Sarma has been continuously making statements against the Muslims community through social media, print media, public speeches and other platforms. Many such speeches are still available in the public domain.

"In recent months, the said Chief Minister has deliberately intensified his hate speeches, with a clear and conscious intention to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims and to promote enmity and hatred between Hindus and Muslims, fully knowing that such imputations are prejudicial to national integration and destructive of communal harmony,” reads the letter.

Owaisi mentioned that a recent video posted by the official X account of the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party on February 7, which was taken down a day later but is still available on social media, depicts CM Sarma portrayed as armed with a firearm and targeting it towards persons very obviously depicted as Muslims, and shooting them. "The said post and video with the imagery used in it and statements like 'point blank shoot' and 'No Mercy' is a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the feelings of Muslims, promote hatred and ill-will between religious communities and incite communal violence. The video was posted online and was available throughout India, including within the jurisdiction of this police station. I have viewed it within the jurisdiction of this police station,” he wrote.

Owaisi urged the Commissioner to take immediate and necessary legal action against Sarma as per the law.

--IANS

ms/vd