Over 90 flights expected to arrive in India from the UAE

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Around 95 flights are expected from the UAE to India on Monday as limited non-scheduled flights continue from the region, while flights continue to operate from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India as well, according to an official statement.

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Qatar airspace remains partially open, with Qatar Airways expected to operate around 8–10 non-scheduled flights to India on Monday.

Kuwait and Bahrain airspaces remain closed while Jazeera Airways of Kuwait is operating flights to various destinations in India from the Al Qaisumah Airport (AQI) in Saudi Arabia. Gulf Air of Bahrain also continues to operate special non-scheduled commercial flights from Saudi Arabia's Dammam Airport to India.

Transit of Indian nationals continues to be facilitated via Saudi Arabia for those in Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq. Indian nationals in Iran continue to be assisted for travel back home via Armenia and Azerbaijan, with 1,031 Indians, including 707 students and 324 Indian citizens, having crossed over so far.

Indian students in Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz have been relocated to safer locations within Iran, while Indian nationals in Israel are being facilitated to travel to India via Jordan, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been speaking to world leaders on the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region. On Saturday, he spoke with Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. He expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.

The Prime Minister condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. He reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.

He appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor developments in West Asia and the Gulf region, with the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community remaining the highest priority.

A dedicated MEA control room remains operational, with continuous coordination with state and Union Territories governments.

Indian missions and posts across the region are functioning round the clock, maintaining helplines, engaging with the wide array of Indian community organisations and issuing updated advisories.

Missions remain in close contact with host Governments and continue to assist seafarers, students, stranded Indian nationals and short-term visitors with visa facilitation, consular services and logistical support.

Since 28 February, around 3,75,000 passengers have returned from the region to India, with overall flight operations continuing to improve, the statement added.

--IANS

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