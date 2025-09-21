Over 70 per cent H-1B visas go to Indians, new rules a low: Congress veteran Pawan Bansal

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (IANS) Congress leader and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has strongly criticised the United States for introducing stricter conditions on H-1B visas, saying the move will hurt Indian professionals and students, while also damaging its own economy.

Speaking to IANS, Bansal noted that for decades, the US had encouraged talented youth from across the world—particularly from India—to work, study and contribute to its economy.

"Earlier, America invited skilled people in IT, medicine, architecture, engineering and other fields to strengthen its economy. Now, by making education and work permits more expensive, they are doing the opposite," he remarked.

Bansal pointed out that over 70 per cent of H-1B visas are issued to Indians, who have played a key role in boosting the American economy.

"Our people have gone there for years and strengthened their economy. Now, with these restrictions, fewer Indians will be able to go. This will hurt our youth, and ultimately America too, because they don’t have enough skilled manpower of their own," he said.

He also took aim at US President Donald Trump, under whose policies the cost and conditions of the visas had tightened.

“Trump once called Prime Minister Modi a good friend, and Modi, too, described him as such, but the decisions taken were against Indian interests. He imposed tariffs on almost 50 per cent of Indian goods, creating huge problems for our manufacturers,” Bansal said.

The Congress leader cautioned against any agricultural concessions to Washington in upcoming trade talks.

"The US gives huge subsidies to its farmers. If their subsidised produce -- like watermelons and melons -- comes here freely, it will harm Indian agriculture. We should not compromise our farm sector for them," he warned.

Calling for firm but fair negotiations, Bansal said India must engage with America without yielding to pressure.

"Talks must continue, but India should not bend. We must protect our skilled youth and our farmers from unfair policies," he said.

Bansal also added that Trump’s unpredictability had already hurt India.

"No one can predict him. On one hand, he praises India and PM Modi, and on the other hand, he acts against Indian interests," he said.

--IANS

sas/vd