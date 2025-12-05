Over 5 crore voters covered as Gujarat completes enumeration forms distribution for 2025 electoral roll

Gandhinagar, Dec 5 (IANS) Gujarat's special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is progressing at a rapid pace, with enumeration activities underway until December 11, officials said on Friday.

Guided by the Election Commission of India and led by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Harit Shukla, the CEO office, district election officers and field staff are working in full coordination to streamline the massive state-wide exercise.

Officials confirmed that enumeration forms have now been distributed to more than five crore registered voters listed in the 2025 electoral roll.

Most of Gujarat's 33 districts have already achieved 100 per cent form distribution, while the remaining districts are in the final stages of completion.

The digitisation of returned forms is also advancing swiftly.

Twenty-one Assembly constituencies have already completed 100 per cent digitisation, including Dhanera and Tharad (Banaskantha), Limkheda, Dahod (Scheduled Tribe), Garbada and Devgadh Baria (Dahod), Bayad (Aravalli), Idar and Prantij (Sabarkantha), Dhoraji, Jasdan and Gondal (Rajkot), Keshod and Mangrol (Junagadh), Una and Kodinar (Gir Somnath), Mahemdavad (Kheda), Khambhat (Anand), Jalalpore (Navsari), Kalol (Panchmahal) and the Dang constituency.

The Dang district leads the state with 94.46 per cent digitisation, followed closely by Gir Somnath (91.71 per cent) and Morbi (91.32 per cent).

The digitisation drive has seen strong performance across Gujarat, with the top 10 districts all crossing the 90 per cent mark.

Close behind are Chhota Udepur with 91.05 per cent, Patan with 90.82 per cent, and Botad with 90.26 per cent, reflecting consistent progress across diverse regions of the state.

During enumeration, officials found more than 17.30 lakh deceased voters still listed in the electoral rolls.

Additionally, seven lakh voters were not found at their registered addresses, 32.52 lakh voters were identified as permanently migrated, and 3.36 lakh entries were found to be duplicate.

The CEO office has lauded the effective and dedicated work of Gujarat's Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who are central to the door-to-door verification process.

BLOs have been advised to contact their local election office for assistance if needed as the state moves toward completing this extensive and crucial democratic exercise.

The SIR of the electoral roll is crucial to ensuring a clean, accurate, and transparent voting process in Gujarat.

By verifying every voter through door-to-door surveys, digitising returned forms, and removing duplicate, shifted, or deceased entries, SIR strengthens the integrity of the electoral roll -- the foundation of free and fair elections.

It helps prevent impersonation, reduces errors, and ensures that every eligible citizen is correctly enrolled at their current address.

The SIR exercise also enhances public trust in the democratic system by guaranteeing that elections are conducted on an updated and verified voter list.

