Over 200 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants deported, says Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, July 7 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said the process of deporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants is being carried out continuously in the state, and over 200 have been deported so far.

Speaking to reporters in the city on Monday, he stated that more than 200 illegal immigrants have been deported from the state. "FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) officials identify illegal immigrants and provide us with the information. The deportation process will continue regularly. It is not something that will be done just for a day and stopped," Parameshwara said.

Responding to reports that many of them are working as construction labourers, he said, "We will verify such claims, and if such individuals are found, they will be taken into custody and deported."

He questioned the logic behind showing leniency toward illegal infiltrators and asserted that the Congress party has never been in a position where it had to bring in people from Bangladesh to cast votes.

Responding to a question about meeting with AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Home Minister Parameshwara said, "He had invited me for a meeting last week. Since I was out of town at the time, I couldn't meet him. If he calls again, I will certainly meet him."

When asked about the remarks made by Rambhapuri seer demanding the CM's post for the Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Parameshwara responded, "The seer has expressed his opinion. What is wrong with that?"

Responding to a question about the brutal attack on an accused jilted lover under Soladevanahalli police station limits in the outskirts of Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, "The accused have been arrested. Full details of the case are not yet available. Whether they were inspired by the Renukaswamy murder case in Chitradurga is not known."

"Psychologists should study whether such incidents are having a negative influence on youth in society," Parameshwara opined while answering a question.

--IANS

mka/dpb