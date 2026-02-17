Over 1.74 lakh people to benefit from key transport projects: Gujarat Minister

Gandhinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) Two major infrastructure projects in Gujarat are set to improve connectivity and ease of transport for over 1.74 lakh citizens, the state government told the Assembly on Tuesday.

The widening of an 8.61-kilometre main road connecting 10 villages across Surat and Tapi districts has already begun to benefit an estimated 33,000 residents.

The project, undertaken at a cost of Rs 9.30 crore, links Miyapur, Shekhpur, Mudat, Vadiya, Andhatri, and Dungri in Mahuva taluka of Surat district with Mordevi, Kanajod, Valod, and Kumbhiya in Valod taluka of Tapi district.

Responding on behalf of the Roads and Buildings Department, Minister Rushikesh Patel, stated in the Assembly that the existing 3.75-metre-wide road has been widened to 5.50 metres.

He added that the technical standards under the Indian Road Congress (IRC), IRC-64 code, were applied, taking into account the terrain and traffic data measured in Passenger Car Units (PCU).

“By following these standards, citizens experience greater safety and convenience while travelling,” he said.

In Banaskantha district, the Palanpur-Laxmipura railway overbridge, measuring 1,212.19 metres in length, is expected to benefit over 1.41 lakh citizens of Palanpur city upon completion.

The state government approved Rs 46 crore for the modern overbridge, which is part of a wider plan to improve urban connectivity.

Land acquisition for the project has been completed, and formal possession is underway, with the remaining processes expected to conclude shortly.

Minister Patel highlighted the practical benefits of the railway overbridge, noting that it will reduce travel time and fuel consumption while making daily transportation smoother for commuters.

“The overbridge will significantly improve traffic flow in Palanpur and provide ease of mobility for residents,” he added.

Both projects are part of the state government’s broader efforts under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s leadership to develop a road network in Gujarat that meets global standards.

The initiatives aim to strengthen rural and urban connectivity, enhance safety, and improve overall transport efficiency for residents across the state.

--IANS

mys/uk