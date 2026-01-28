Our pillar of support, guiding light has fallen: NCP leaders mourn Ajit Dada's loss

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) With Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and National President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar, passing away on Wednesday morning following an air crash in Baramati, top leaders described it as a "Black Day" for the state.

NCP National Working President and MP, Praful Patel expressed deep pain over the loss of his long-time colleague.

“Our pillar of support has fallen. Over a political career spanning 35 years, Ajit Dada mentored countless workers and fought tirelessly for the rights of farmers, youth, and women. Beyond politics, our bond was deeply personal," Patel remarked.

Patel emphasised that Ajit Pawar’s ability to take tough decisions while staying connected to his rural roots made him a unique statesman.

He extended his condolences to the Pawar family, praying for strength to them to bear this immense loss.

Maharashtra NCP President and MP, Sunil Tatkare, expressed profound grief, stating that the party has lost its guiding light.

"Ajit Dada was not just a leader; he was the patriarch of our family. His sudden demise is heart-wrenching. Maharashtra has lost a skilled administrator, a scholar, and a leader who remained unflinchingly committed to the development of rural Maharashtra," Tatkare said.

Tatkare highlighted Ajit Pawar’s unwavering dedication to the ideologies of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar and his constant push to ensure that government schemes reached the last person in society.

"His empathy for farmers and his firm grip on administration served as a compass for all of us," he added.

Veteran NCP leader and former minister Nawab Malik shared an emotional tribute, recalling how Pawar supported him during his darkest hours.

"Ajit Dada was more than a leader to me; he was the pillar of my family. During my most difficult struggles, he stood behind us like a shield. I will never be able to forget that support," Malik stated.

Malik noted that Ajit Pawar was a man of his word, and his passing is an irreparable loss for the entire state.

Meanwhile, NCP supporters across Maharashtra observe a day of mourning for the leader who was affectionately known as 'Dada.'

NCP officer bearers and workers, who had gathered at the Mumbai office, said, “The sudden passing of party President Ajit Pawar marks the end of an era in Maharashtra politics. Known for his no-nonsense approach and administrative efficiency, his contribution to the state's progress remains an inspiration for his followers like us.”

